JONESBORO — Two Northeast Arkansas counties accounted for more than a quarter of Tuesday’s new coronavirus cases, according to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health.
According to the report, Arkansas had 607 new cases. Craighead County had 87 of those and Mississippi County had 76, according to the data.
The state reported 13 deaths, including two in Mississippi County and one in Craighead. The cumulative total since March 2020, rose to 11,127.
Active cases rose by 74 to 1,495.
Hospitalizations, however, dropped statewide by 22 to 139. Of those 36 were on ventilators. In Northeast Arkansas, only 11 COVID-patients were hospitalized, a reduction of seven from Monday. Four of those patients remained on ventilators, unchanged from Monday.
Tuesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county with cumulative deaths:
Craighead – 87 new cases, 73 other active cases, 325 total virus related deaths.
Greene – 5 new cases, 20 other active, 170 deaths.
Lawrence – 7 new cases, 4 other active cases, 75 deaths.
Poinsett – 7 new cases, 23 other active, 126 deaths.
Mississippi –76 new cases, 34 other active cases, 208 deaths.
Jackson – 1 new case, 12 other active cases, 60 deaths.
Randolph – 14 new cases, 9 other active cases; 83 deaths.
Cross –2 new cases, 3 other active cases, 81 deaths.
Clay – 2 new cases, 8 other active cases; 90 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.