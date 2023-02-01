JONESBORO — After a wintry mix swept through Jonesboro on Monday evening, roads were slick as expected, but schools and many businesses remaining closed helped to reduce weather-related incidents.
Sally Smith, JPD Public Information Specialist, said on Tuesday that the radio had been fairly quiet.
She said she was surprised by the numbers, noting that of the 16 vehicle incidents reported since 5 p.m. Monday evening, four had been motorist assists and of the 12 MVAs (motor vehicle accidents), five had been on private property.
Capt. Justin Rolland of the Craighead County Sheriff Department seemed to agree, noting that generally when weather is bad, the department sees an uptick of accidents in the county.
Rolland stated on Tuesday afternoon that there had only been three accidents throughout Craighead County since 7 a.m. that morning.
“I think people have been taking advice and staying home,” he said. “So far, so good.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, no major impacts had been reported by area electric providers.
With the expected second round moving in Tuesday afternoon, many of the local schools and businesses remain closed today, including Arkansas State University.
According to a press release from A-State on Tuesday the decision to cancel today’s classes was based on the approximately half inch of ice accumulation from overnight sleet, and temperatures hovering in the high 20s and another round of wintry mix predicted for Tuesday afternoon. In addition to all on-campus classes being canceled today, and all academic and business offices remain closed.
However, while classes or offices are closed for the winter weather, residence halls and dining services will remain open as will other practical on-campus support services (under established abbreviated hours).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.