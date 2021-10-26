JONESBORO — With no debate Monday night, the Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously appointed Michael Watkins, of Bono, to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board.
The second nominee to the board, Kailey Holt Luster, of Jonesboro, had her appointment approved 11-0 with JPs Barbara Weinstock and Carolyn Lewis abstaining.
Watkins replaces Amanda Escue, who resigned when she moved outside of the county. His term on the board will run until April 1, 2026. Watkins is a retired farmer and a former member of the Westside Consolidated School Board.
When County Judge Marvin Day nominated Watkins for the post, he praised Watkins’ service as a school board member, saying his service on the school board would help him as a member of the library board.
On Oct. 20, the quorum court’s public service committee unanimously approved the nomination of Luster to go before the quorum court for the board seat previously held by Curt Hawkins, who resigned.
Luster’s term will run until Jan. 1, 2025.
Luster was a director at the Miracle Kids Success Academy, where she worked from 2014 to 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in education, social work and sociology.
Members of the LGBTQ community have been critical of Luster’s appointment. There has been an ongoing battle between the LGBTQ community and those who have criticized the library’s placement of a Gay Pride display in the children’s library in June, as well as some books that were in the general circulation in the children’s library.
The library moved several books to the parent/teacher section of the children’s library last week.
During the public comments section at the quorum court meeting, three people spoke out against Luster’s nomination.
One of them, Chenoa Summers, said about Luster’s appointment:
“She’s pretty radical; we want this to stop,” Summers said.
She said Day needs to appoint a middle-of-the-road person who isn’t aligned to the left- or right-wing of an ideology
Roseann Askeland, another speaker, said she thinks Luster “feels like she’s on a mission” to tailor the library to her beliefs.
“The library’s taken the first step of moving books,” she said.
Askeland said she wants a representative who’s in the middle of the political spectrum.
David McAvoy said of Day’s appointment of Luster, “You can’t tell people to calm down and then appoint these people to the board.”
“She’s got a college degree,” Day said of Luster. “She’s got a background in childhood education.”
In other business, the court unanimously approved an ordinance requiring property owners to display the address of their property, residential or non-residential, to allow first-responders to locate the property.
Unoccupied farmlands were exempted from the requirements.
