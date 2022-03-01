JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met on Monday to address issues including a resolution to authorize the purchase of four Chevy Tahoes for the Sheriff’s Department, an appropriation ordinance for Connect & Protect grant, Fund 3537, and an appropriation ordinance to increase the allowable rate of pay for part-time employees to $15 per hour.
First up was the resolution to the purchase four Chevy Tahoes for the Sheriffs Department, exempt from the bid process, which was passed by the full court after some discussion. Justice of the Peace Josh Longmire asked how much the vehicles would cost.
Judge Marvin Day explained that they would be $44,000 each with the police package, although they would still have to add in a few things that are specific to the precinct such as the lights and radio.
“We have been on the list since 2020,” Day said, noting that he had discussed the vehicles with Sheriff Marty Boyd, and they felt they were highly needed due to the high mileage on the current ones.
Another ordinance that was discussed and passed by the full court was an appropriation ordinance amending the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to add Fund 3537 to track Craighead County Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Connect and Protect grant monies, which have become available to Craighead County for the purpose of Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative.
Justice of the Peace Richard Rogers asked if the grant would be yearly.
Day replied that the $549,995 grant is a three-year grant.
“This will allow us to establish a new officer position which will be 100 percent paid for by the grant,” Day said.
The purpose of the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative is to improve public safety responses and outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues who come in contact with the justice system.
It will help to implement Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT) and allow for personnel to administer the program and will help recruit and identify the new full-time law enforcement officer, a CIT Coordinator, a Mental Health CIT Coordinator, CIT Trainers and CIT Co-Responders.
The court also passed an appropriation ordinance to increase the maximum allowable hourly pay rate for part-time county employees to $15 per hour, with the limitations of less than 80 hours per month.
Justice of the Peace Carolyn Lewis inquired about the previous pay rate, which Day explained was $13 per hour.
According to the appropriation ordinance, the county’s allowed maximum hourly pay rate for part-time employees has remained the same for the past two years.
The other items that were discussed and passed by the court include:
A resolution to support Southridge Fire Protection District’s application for Arkansas Rural Fire Community Grant funding.
A resolution to appoint Doyle Hudson to the Valley View Fire Board.
A resolution to reappoint Ronnie Jones to the Cash Fire Board.
A resolution to reappoint Jerry Cook to the Egypt Fire Board.
An appropriation ordinance for Fund 3539, Hazard Mitigation Grant, CR 7628-7629.
An appropriation ordinance regarding 2021 fund transfers.
An emergency ordinance to enact a Code of Ordinances for Craighead County.
An emergency ordinance to establish Fund 1006, ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund.
An emergency ordinance to revise the Salary Administration Policy for promotional increase eligibility.
After which the court adjourned to a special Road Committee meeting to discuss and review a plat for Adam Wall, CR 745.
