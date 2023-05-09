JONESBORO — Members of the Craighead County Quorum Court were set to meet Monday night in subcommittees to discuss upcoming resolutions and ordinances including two reappointments to the Craighead County Equalization Board and an ordinance that will allow the sale of a piece of equipment. The meeting was held at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
If passed by the Public Service Committee, the resolutions to reappoint Bob Holloway and Barry Kirby to the Craighead County Equalization Board will go before the full court during the next meeting.
According to the resolutions, Holloway and Kirby would be reappointed to an additional three-year term on the Equalization Board.
If passed, Holloway’s new term will become effective on June 5, 2023, and expire on June 5, 2026; while Kirby’s new term will become effective on July 27, 2023, and expire on July 27, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Finance and Administration Committee was slated to discuss an ordinance to approve the transfer and sale of a 2009 Construction Trailer Specialist (CTS) belly dump trailer from the Craighead County Road Department to Poinsett County for a sum of $19,000.
This ordinance will also go before the full court at the next meeting and will take a two-thirds vote of the full quorum court to pass.
Other items on the agenda included:
Transportation Committee:
a review plat for Jordan Long, CR 4021.
a review plat for Leonila Pacheco, CR 773.
Public Service Committee:
an ordinance to amend Exempt Employee policy.
Finance and Administration Committee:
the tax collection report presented by Collector Eddington.
financial reports presented by Treasurer McNatt.
an appropriation Ordinance to add Line 1011 to Fund 3031 to allow for Unemployment Compensation to correctly record charges in the fund.
an appropriation Ordinance to add Fund 3591, Rural Community Grant for Brookland Fire Department.
According to April 24 Quorum Court minutes, during the last meeting, justices unanimously passed the following resolutions and ordinances:
a resolution to reappoint Kevin Bailey to Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Board for an additional three-year term, which became effective April 29, and will expire April 28, 2026.
an appropriation ordinance amending 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add line item 8888-9999 to Fund 1005, Coronavirus Relief Fund.
an appropriation ordinance amending 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add Fund 3528, Department 0409, Accountability Court, STAR Court Grant Fund, to include grant monies that have become available.
an appropriation ordinance amending 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add Funds 2000, Road Fund, for the purchase and delivery of equipment that has been delayed due to supply chain issues.
an appropriation ordinance for three additional qualifying full-time law enforcement stipends.
Also Judge Marvin Day announced that Craighead County was in a three-way tie with Benton and Washington counties for the first place transparency scores given by the state. He said an official announcement should come soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.