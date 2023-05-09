JONESBORO — Members of the Craighead County Quorum Court were set to meet Monday night in subcommittees to discuss upcoming resolutions and ordinances including two reappointments to the Craighead County Equalization Board and an ordinance that will allow the sale of a piece of equipment. The meeting was held at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

If passed by the Public Service Committee, the resolutions to reappoint Bob Holloway and Barry Kirby to the Craighead County Equalization Board will go before the full court during the next meeting.