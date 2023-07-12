JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met to discuss several topics including an emergency ordinance concerning data centers, which stirred quite a debate, on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthopuse Annex in Jonesboro.
The court began with the second and then the third reading of the ordinance to increase and set jail fees for housing juvenile inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center, which had not increased since 2006 and was no longer adequate to fund the cost of housing juvenile inmates.
The ordinance increased the jail fees for housing juvenile male and female inmates from $65 to $100 daily.
Next was the emergency ordinance adopting certain rules and regulations concerning external noise attenuation [noise reduction] of data centers, which was met with some heated debate as some justices wanted to push it through, while others wanted more time to study the issue.
This ordinance, if passed, is intended to prevent unreasonable noise emanating externally from the data centers.
According to the ordinance, the equipment associated with the cooling systems and generators required to operate data centers generate broadband noise and low-frequency hums that result in noise disturbance, which causes degradation and may produce negative impacts on public health, property and the environment.
It also states that noise attenuation should be an integral part of the design and construction of data centers in order to prevent noise pollution and noise disturbance.
The purpose of this ordinance is to insure that all new data centers constructed within Craighead County’s jurisdiction will be designed and built to incorporate external noise attenuation measures in order to minimize the impact of noise disturbance on residents.
Penalties for these violations would include the possibility of a misdemeanor that will carry a fine of $1,000 for any one specified offense, or double that sum for repetition of the offense and if the prohibited act continues then, in time, the fine for allowing the continuance would be $500 for each day.
Although the ordinance made it to the third reading, it was eventually tabled until the next meeting to allow for further study on the issue.
However, Criaghead County Judge Marvin Day did note that it has to be passed by Aug. 1 because they would not be allowed to pass it after that date.
“Back in the legislative session, the legislature passed Act 851 that says that you can’t regulate data centers individually, but they also created a big tax break in Act 819,” Day said. “That’s why we’re seeing across Arkansas data centers being built. Since this Act 851 does not go into place until August 1, so as long as we have it passed prior to August 1 then we’re good.”
After tabling the matter until the next meeting, the court moved on to a last-minute addition, which was a resolution to rename the Arkansas Hwy. 226 Railroad Overpass to the “John Michael Cameron Overpass.”
According to the resolution, the change is in recognition of Cameron’s lifetime commitment to the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
The resolution passed without debate.
After which the court adjourned to committees to discuss issues including:
Transportation Committee:
a resolution requesting the addition of US Hwy. 78 designation to portions of Interstate 55, Interstate 555, US Hwy. 49, State Hwy. 18, State Hwy. 18 Spur and State Hwy. 226 from Memphis through West Memphis, Blytheville, and Jonesboro to future Interstate 57.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance to amend the budget to add Fund 3587, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) Grant Fund in order to add the $179,000 in AHPP grant monies, which have been awarded to Craighead County to refurnish doors and windows of the Craighead County Courthouse.
