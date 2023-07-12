JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met to discuss several topics including an emergency ordinance concerning data centers, which stirred quite a debate, on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthopuse Annex in Jonesboro.

The court began with the second and then the third reading of the ordinance to increase and set jail fees for housing juvenile inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center, which had not increased since 2006 and was no longer adequate to fund the cost of housing juvenile inmates.