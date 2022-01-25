JONESBORO — Not everyone was happy with the new emergency ordinance to amend and update the Craighead County Employment Policy that was addressed and passed by the Quorum Court Monday night.
The emergency ordinance amended previous ordinances and updated the policy for personal and vacation time accrual rates. The changes are now in effect starting with the Jan. 11 pay period.
When Craighead County Justice of the Peace Josh Longmire asked why they were going back to Jan. 11, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day explained the date was chosen because it was the first pay period of the year.
However, the affected pay period didn’t appear to be the main issue of concern when the discussion was opened up to the public and the vacation time accrual rates came into question.
Andrew Stricklin once again told the court that he felt that this would be seen as a bad move to both employees and the public.
Day explained they were trying to remain fair, and that the more an employee worked the more time they would accrue.
County employee Shellie Graham did not agree.
“Why are we were being penalized?,” Graham asked. She noted that she had worked for the county for many years and had always accrued time even while on vacation.
Justice Steve Cline explained that with the new ordinance the accrual rate changes from .08 to .09 so that if employees had two weeks vacation before, then it should be about the same now without employees accruing time off while they are on vacation.
Graham reiterated that she had always accrued time even while on vacation and didn’t understand the changes.
Day explained “It is hard for people to understand accruing vacation while on vacation.”
After a little more discussion, the emergency ordinance was passed by the Quorum Court. Motion to pass the ordinance was made by Cline and seconded by Williams. The vote was unanimous among the justices in attendance.
Other items on the agenda that passed without further discussion included:
a resolution to endorse Spirit Manufacturing in the Tax Back Program.
a resolution to appoint Stan Whitaker to the Valley View Fire Board.
an appropriation ordinance to create Fund 1002, Employee Insurance Fund, which will be used to track insurance income and expense as Craighead County will be self-insuring in 2022.
Commented