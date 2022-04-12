JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met at an alternate location on Monday night for its annual meeting with Craighead County Extension representatives.
The meeting was held at the Craighead County Extension Office in Jonesboro, as they carried out their usual tasks of discussing county business, which included the 2021 Annual Report of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Hot Check program.
The report for the program, which actually ended on April 1, 2021, seemed to cause the most discussion among the justices, however, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day explained that the report was not something the court had a choice on, they just had to acknowledge it.
This was in reply to Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook, who had asked how, if the program was self supporting as it said in the letter, the office had spent $22,417 when the letter said only $6,817 was collected.
Day explained that the extra money had been pulled from the general fund for expenses and that the special fund was at the discretion of the prosecuting attorney. He reiterated that the report was not up for debate, only acknowledgment, and he had no choice in the matter.
Justice of the Peace Steve Cline explained that ACA 16-21-120 set up the guidelines for how fees collected through the hot check program were administered.
After that report, the Report on Disposal of County Property was presented by Judge Day, who also informed the court that they will have to purchase new road graders in 2023.
After which, the court broke-up into subcommittees to discuss the other items on the agenda which included:
Transportation Committee:
review plat for Michael Boling, Hwy 351.
Public Service Committee:
an ordinance to set forth a policy on acceptance of any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment system, with emergency clause.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance for SRT Body Worn Camera grant, Fund 3536.
an appropriation ordinance to amend Fund 3537, FY21 Connect and Protect LE Behavioral Health Grant.
The meeting is normally held in the basement of the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro and should resume at it’s normal location at the next meeting.
