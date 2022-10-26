JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met to discuss and approve the appointment of two new members to the Brookland Fire Protection District, as well as changes to the county operating budget on Monday night in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Downtown Jonesboro.

First on the agenda was a resolution to appoint Eric Watson to the Brookland Fire Protection District Board, after W.T. “Dub” Gatlin passed away in July.