JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met to discuss and approve the appointment of two new members to the Brookland Fire Protection District, as well as changes to the county operating budget on Monday night in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Downtown Jonesboro.
First on the agenda was a resolution to appoint Eric Watson to the Brookland Fire Protection District Board, after W.T. “Dub” Gatlin passed away in July.
Watson will complete the remainder of Gatlin’s term beginning Oct. 25 and continuing through July 22, 2023.
This resolution passed without further discussion.
Next was a resolution to appoint Cliff Baxter to the Brookland Fire Protection District Board, after Darrell Wall left the board in September due to illness.
Baxter will complete the remainder Wall’s term beginning Oct. 25 and continuing through July 22, 2023.
This resolution also passed without further discussion.
Then the court discussed and approved an appropriation ordinance amending the 2022 Annual Operating Budget to add Fund 3532, Department 0422, BJA FY22 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program grant monies.
This comes after Craighead County was awarded a $750,000 federal grant for a period of four years beginning Oct. 1, 2022, with year one being prorated through Dec. 31, 2022 for a total of an appropriated amount of $46,875 to be added to the fund.
According to the ordinance, the purpose of the the BJA FY22 Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program is to reinforce the value of and adherence to treatment with mental health and co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, using a range of sanctions and incentives tailored toward each defendant’s needs, abilities, progress and level of risk to self or others to achieve twin goals of public safety and treatment compliance.
The ordinance states that the grant will allow for the improvement of the lives of participants with mental health and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders in the criminal justice system through the integration of intensive supervision, alcohol and drug treatment, mental health services, alcohol and drug testing, and case management services with criminal justice system processing.
With the first year being prorated JP Darrel Cook asked what would happen to the grant on the fifth year.
County Judge Marvin Day replied that the court would not be obligated to reapply for the grant due to the contract they have with MidSouth Health already to provide these services, however they have received the grant off and on for many years and hopefully will continue to apply in the future.
Last on the agenda was an emergency ordinance to establish a County General Sub-Fund to be called the Local Assistance Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC).
According to the ordinance, there was a need to establish a County General sub-fund on the books of the county in order to track the LATC Fund revenues made available under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
In accordance with the ARPA, the LATC funds are available for any governmental purpose other than a lobbying activity and can be treated like general revenue funds.
JP Steve Cline asked how much?
“We will receive $50,000 in this fiscal year and $50,000 in the next fiscal year,” Day replied.
Because this ordinance was declared an emergency the fund was to be put into full force upon approval and is now effective.
After the court had completed it’s new business, Day also made a couple of announcements, which included upcoming insurance proceedings on the claim on former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday, who was convicted in federal court in September after stealing $1.6 million from Craighead County in 2020.
Day said that he was scheduled to meet with the insurance adjusters himself in Little Rock on Tuesday, although at that point he could not say how much of the money would be granted and returned or how long it would take for the county to receive the funds.
