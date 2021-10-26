JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night that gives the green light to the county sheriff’s office’s policies for an updated manual for deputies.
Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office hired former Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson as an entry-level deputy to update the manual, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Monday.
“What we did was to hire Chad to update parts of the manual,” he said.
The old manual included outdated passages like the use of revolvers, for example, Rolland said. He said there were policies that had several amendments in the back of the manual that were incorporated into the main entries.
He said newer local, state and federal policies, such as preventing racial profiling, were updated.
Rolland said work to update the policies began in February and were recently completed.
“You have to read every sentence of the manual” when updating it,” he said.
The manual is several inches thick in its physical form, he said, but it’s now digitalized so deputies can access it on computers.
Henson was recently appointed commander of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force. As such, he’ll be a member of the sheriff’s office staff and will be paid slightly more than $57,000 a year, which was also approved by the quorum court Monday night. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the salary will be completely reimbursed by the state through a grant.
Henson also previously worked at the Blytheville and Jonesboro police departments as a patrol officer and detective.
As commander of the DTF, Henson will coordinate with county sheriffs and police chiefs in six counties in Northeast Arkansas – Crittenden, Mississippi, Poinsett, Craighead, Greene and Clay.
“It goes without saying that the person tasked with that job has great communications skills,” Rolland said previously about Henson’s appointment. “There are a lot of big counties and big cities he has to deal with.
“He’s up for the task.”
