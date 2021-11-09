JONESBORO — Craighead County Quorum Court subcommittees passed two emergency ordinances during their meeting Monday night.
Now the ordinances will go before the full quorum court in two weeks.
One of the emergency ordinances discussed by the Finance and Administration Committee was to increase and set jail fees for the housing of adult inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said the current fees have remained unchanged since 2005. An internal audit found that the costs have increased to an average $53.26.
If the ordinance is passed by the full court, it will increase the current jail fees from $45 to $55 per day for in-county inmates and from $51 to $60 per day for out-of-county inmates. The ordinance wouldn’t effect any cities that still have a contract, many of which don’t expire until sometime in 2022.
Since this ordinance has been declared as an emergency, it would become effective on Jan. 1 for any city that does not have a current monthly jail contract in effect. The city of Jonesboro’s contract will expire on Dec. 31, but Day said talks have begun to discuss its renewal.
Another emergency ordinance debated by the Public Service Committee was the adoption of the new Kronos time and attendance policies for all Craighead County personnel, including elected officials.
Lacey Rush, of human resources, headed the project.
“We are very excited about the new system,” Rush said. “It will streamline the payroll process because it will be live and up to date.”
Rush said employees will be able to make corrections to their time cards and then it will go to their supervisor for approval. That should clear up a lot of paperwork and clutter that supervisors now have to deal with.
“We trust our employees to be honest and make corrections as needed,” Rush said.
The new Kronos electronic facial recognition system is supposed to help provide a true accounting of an employee’s work hours.
Jennifer Clack, Craighead County election coordinator, said the new system will help every county employee.
“There will be iPads set in convenient places and some will even be portable for those who may not necessarily come into an office to clock in and out,” Clack noted.
The ordinance is necessary for the completion of the federal audit of Craighead County.
If approved by the full quorum court, a copy of the Kronos time and attendance policy will be incorporated into the Craighead County Personnel Policy Handbook.
Other items discussed and passed by the subcommittees included:
An appropriation ordinance to increase salary, correct pay grade and consider as an exempt position for PA case coordinator.
An appropriation ordinance to establish the 2022 rate of taxation.
