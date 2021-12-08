JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved a 2022 budget on Tuesday that’s $2 million more than this year’s budget. More than a third of that will go toward employee pay hikes.
The $37,183,965 million operating budget is up about 5.4 percent from this year’s budget.
Judge Marvin Day said the county is generally conservative with its budget.
“Numbers are going to change with the addition of grant funds, rise in expense costs, tax rates and things of that nature,” Day said.
Some key changes in next year’s budget include employee expense adjustments, jail expenses, technology upgrades, election year expenses and road department expenses.
The employee expense adjustments included an additional $703,000 for salary hikes that include a 3 percent cost-of-living raise.
Another employee expense was an additional $30,000 to hire a bailiff as a county employee instead of contracting a bailiff and $27,000 to employee a sheriff’s office circuit court collector to collect fines and fees.
Day said jail officials requested an additional $83,000 for changes in its medical contract from a 20-hour to a 24-hour service contract.
Another accommodation was $76,000 to purchase a new washer and dryer and $10,000 to replace a sewage pump.
Technology upgrades included $22,000 to replace WiFi equipment and $75,000 to replace the network switches.
“We really needed to upgrade some of the equipment that is no longer supported by the manufacturer.” Day said.
The election year expenses included an additional $120,000 to hire election employees because 2022 is an election year and $38,000 for county clerk election expense and advertising of ordinances.
The road department expenses included $60,000 for additional fuel expenses and $50,000 for additional tire expense costs.
