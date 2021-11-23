JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court passed two emergency ordinances Monday night that had previously been approved by subcommittees.
First up for discussion was the adoption of the new Kronos time and attendance policies for all Craighead County personnel.
County Judge Marvin Day said he believes it will help with efficiency.
Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook asked how Kronos would be able to improve efficiency.
Day said that although supervisors will be able to approve time changes, the original time logged will remain permanently in the records to ensure accurate times and keep complaints down.
“Elected and salaried employees, including myself, are being asked to use the time clocks as well,” Day added.
Cook then asked if Kronos would be worth the $10,000 per year cost.
Day said it will save the county money on payroll alone because it would guarantee that if someone only worked 39 hours then they would only be paid for 39 hours.
JP Josh Longmire asked if the county would be able to track the savings for next year to double check?
“Yes,” Day said, “We will we will be tracking it to ensure cost justification.”
JP Kevin Williams added that “it will make everyone accountable.”
The ordinance passed with only one objection from Cook.
The new Kronos electronic facial recognition system will help provide a true accounting of an employee’s work hours and will be live and up to date, Day noted.
The ordinance was necessary for the completion of the federal audit of Craighead County. A copy of the Kronos time and attendance policy will be incorporated into the Craighead County Personnel Policy Handbook.
The other emergency ordinance passed increases and sets jail fees for the housing of adult inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
It will increase the current jail fees from $45 to $55 per day for in-county inmates and from $51 to $60 per day for out-of-county inmates. It would become effective on Jan. 1 for any city that does not have a current monthly jail contract in effect.
The ordinance passed without much discussion.
Other items passed were the appropriation ordinance to establish 2022 rates of taxation and the approval of the 2022 proposed budget of the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
The appropriation ordinance to adopt the 2022 Craighead County annual operating budget was scheduled to be discusses at the quorum court’s next meeting.
