JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet at an alternate location on Monday night for its annual meeting and dinner with Craighead County Extension representatives.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner at 5 at the Craighead County Extension Office, located at 611 East Washington Avenue, Suite A, in Jonesboro.
The first reading of an emergency ordinance to adopt Base Level Engineering (BLE) Studies will be introduced as the Arkansas Legislature has delegated the responsibility to local governmental units to adopt regulations to minimize flood losses.
This ordinance will adopt by reference the following scientific and engineering studies which are: “Lower St. Francis Watershed BLE Analysis,” “Cache Watershed BLE Analysis” and “L’Anguille Watershed BLE Analysis.”
After approval of the ordinance, the documents would apply to all Special Flood Hazard Areas listed in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Zone A and other areas within Craighead County where Base Level Engineering is available.
This emergency ordinance will be in full force and effect after its passage and approval.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Friday that the FEMA study has been completed, and they have put out the new maps.
He said they have already been using the FEMA study, but they want to officially adopt it for Craighead County, so that they are not relying on the federal regulation.
“We don’t want people to buy a house and not realize they will be moving into a flood area,” Day said, noting that the study will not affect flood plain management, but it will help residents of Craighead County make wise decisions by making these maps available to the public.
Other items on the agenda will include:
an ordinance updating the Craighead County Employment Policy for Military Leave, 1st reading.
an ordinance establishing the minimum cost amount per item purchased to be recorded as a fixed asset, with emergency clause, 1st reading.
an appropriation Ordinance for Fund 3537, FY21 Connect & Protect grant to add lines for General Supplies, Small Equipment and Other Miscellaneous.
a resolution to reappoint Nancy Moring to the Equalization Board.
During announcements information about consultant proposals on ARP funding will be discussed.
