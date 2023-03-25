JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet on Monday night to discuss several important topics including an appropriation ordinance for the $1.2 million purchase of two downtown buildings and a resolution to allow the sheriff to designate three persons to fill a vacancy in the sheriff’s position during times of emergency.

The appropriation ordinance to amend the 2023 Annual Operating Budget will appropriate an additional $1.2 million into Fund 1892, Capital Fund, Department 0127 Construction (General Rev), for the purchase of two buildings adjacent to the Craighead County Annex building by the county, which is needed for the growth of Craighead County.