JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet on Monday night to discuss several important topics including an appropriation ordinance for the $1.2 million purchase of two downtown buildings and a resolution to allow the sheriff to designate three persons to fill a vacancy in the sheriff’s position during times of emergency.
The appropriation ordinance to amend the 2023 Annual Operating Budget will appropriate an additional $1.2 million into Fund 1892, Capital Fund, Department 0127 Construction (General Rev), for the purchase of two buildings adjacent to the Craighead County Annex building by the county, which is needed for the growth of Craighead County.
As for the resolution to allow the sheriff to designate three persons to fill a vacancy in the sheriff’s position during times of emergency, the resolution for interim filling of vacancies for Sheriff’s office, ACA 14-14-1310 provides for the interim filling of vacancies for the office of County Judge and Sheriff during times of emergency, such as to death or disability.
However, the act has now been amended to add an additional subsection allowing the sheriff to designate three persons in succession to fill the vacancy in the office of Sheriff on an interim basis until such time as the vacancy is filled by the Quorum Court.
If the resolution passes Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd will be designating the following persons to fill the office of County Sheriff in the following line of succession, during times of emergency:
One, Justin Rolland, Chief Deputy Sheriff.
Two, Jason Allen, Assistant Chief Deputy Sheriff.
Three, Chad Henson, Captain.
In addition, there are several other topics to be discussed, including:
the third reading of an ordinance to adopt District Court Record Retention policy.
the 2022 annual report of the Hot Check program from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3535, Accountability Court Grant, Adult Drug Court to the 2023 budget.
a resolution to appoint Jason Hilliard to Philadelphia Fire Protection Board.
a resolution to appoint Tim Nugent to Southridge Fire Protection Board.
a resolution to appoint Brent Stidman to the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission.
a resolution to appoint Tony Bittle to Valley View Fire Protection Board.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3529, AR Opioid Overdose Response Team funding to include line 4004, Machinery & Equipment.
an appropriation ordinance to add funds for salary increase for the Head Election Clerk position in County Clerk’s office.
a resolution to adopt Hazard Mitigation Plan for Craighead County.
the 2022 Clean up ordinance.
The meeting will be held in the training room of the Craighead County Annex located at 511 Union Ave. in Jonesboro.
