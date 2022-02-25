JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday to address an appropriation ordinance for a Connect & Protect grant and an appropriation ordinance to increase the part-time allowable rate of pay to $15 per hour.
The first ordinance would amend the 2022 annual operating budget to add Fund 3537 to Craighead County Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) for Connect and Protect grant monies, which have become available to Craighead County for the purpose of the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative.
Craighead County was awarded a $549,995 grant for a period of three years beginning Oct. 1, 2021, with year one being prorated through December 31, 2022.
Judge Marvin Day said on Friday that they received the grant last year with the purpose of focusing on mental heath.
“This will help us to add a deputy position for the Crisis Stabilization Unit and allow us to train our officers on how to handle mental heath crises,” Day said.
According to the appropriation ordinance, the purpose of the Craighead County Crisis Intervention Response Initiative is to improve public safety responses and outcomes for individuals with mental illnesses or co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse issues who come in contact with the justice system by implementing Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT).
This grant will allow for personnel to administer the program and will help recruit and identify a full-time law enforcement officer, a CIT coordinator, a mental health CIT coordinator, CIT trainers and CIT co-responders.
Another ordinance establishing an increased allowable maximum hourly pay rate for part-time Craighead County employees will also help with the Sheriff’s Department, as well as other departments, to keep the county competitive in the job market, according to Day.
“We have four or five departments with part-time positions that need to be filled, including the Sheriff’s Department. They are having a hard time filling their part-time position when people can go to Chick-fil-a and get paid just as much with benefits,” Day said, noting that this doesn’t mean everyone will get raises but they want to remain fair and competitive.
According to the appropriation ordinance, the county’s allowed maximum hourly pay rate for part-time employees has remained the same for the past two years. The ordinance also expresses that Craighead County wants to compensate part-time employees fairly.
If passed the maximum allowable hourly pay rate for part-time employees of $15 per hour will be fore those who work less than 80 hours per month.
Other items on the agenda will include:
a resolution to support Southridge Fire Protection District’s application for Arkansas Rural Fire Community Grant funding.
a resolution to appoint Doyle Hudson to the Valley View Fire Board.
a resolution to reappoint Ronnie Jones to the Cash Fire Board.
a resolution to reappoint Jerry Cook to the Egypt Fire Board.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3539, Hazard Mitigation Grant.
an appropriation ordinance regarding 2021 Fund transfers.
an emergency ordinance to enact a Code of Ordinances for Craighead County.
an emergency ordinance to establish Fund 1006, ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund.
an emergency ordinance to revise Salary Administration Policy for promotional increase eligibility.
a resolution to declare the purchase of four Chevy Tahoe’s for the Sheriff’s Department exempt from bid process, per ACA 14-22-106, Section 8A.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro. The Public Service Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the County Judge’s office.
