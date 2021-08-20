JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet Monday to consider the approval of an appropriations ordinance that would add $169,403.6 in funding to the state hazard mitigation county road fund and the 2021 annual budget.
According to the ordinance, the county was awarded a $127,052 matching grant, with the county having to add $42,350.91.
The funding will go toward culvert replacement with bridge mitigation repairs on County Roads 7628 and County Road 7629.
“We have gotten four or five of these hazard mitigation grants since I have been in office,” Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said. “This one is a 75/25 matching grant. Any time we run across a problem on one of the county roads where one of these hazard mitigation grants are a good fit, we apply. It helps us spread our money out a little bit further.”
The repairs are expected to prevent future flooding, washouts, relative maintenance repairs and reduce the flood risk to existing homes, which will allow for future development, according to the ordinance.
Justices of the peace are also expected to consider:
• Road and Finance Committee reports.
• An appropriations ordinance to add $15,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The quorum court will meet at 5:30 in the Craighead County Courthouse Training Room, 511 Union Street, in Jonesboro.
Following the meeting, there will be a special Road Committee meeting where members will review two plat requests from Gary and Robin Toombs for CR 858, and Micheal Tomlinson for Beulah Addition, CR 113.
