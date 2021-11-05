JONESBORO — A couple of emergency ordinances are up for discussion at the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting on Monday.
One of the emergency ordinances will be to increase and set jail fees for the housing of adult inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
The current fees has remained unchanged since 2006, while most costs have escalated.
“Since the beginning of COVID-19 the costs have increased to an average $53.50 this year alone,” Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Friday .
The ordinance will increase the current jail fees from $45 to $55 per day for in-county inmates and from $51 to $60 per day for out-of-county inmates.
If passed, the increases will become effective on Jan. 1 for any city that does not have a current monthly jail contract in effect.
Craighead County has entered into jail contracts with most cities already. However, the contract with City of Jonesboro will expire on Dec. 31 and Day said there has been no discussion of renewing the contract in 2022 yet.
This ordinance has been declared as an emergency ordinance and will be in full force once approved.
The other emergency ordinance up for debate will discuss adopting the new Kronos time and attendance policies for all Craighead County personnel.
The new Kronos electronic facial recognition system should help provide a true accounting of an employee's work hours, Day said.
The ordinance is necessary for the completion of the federal audit of Craighead County.
“It's basically a countywide system of checks and balances,” Day said.
If approved, a copy of the Kronos time and attendance policy will be incorporated into the Craighead County Personnel Policy Handbook.
Other items up for discussion at Monday 5:30 p.m. meeting include:
• Road report for October 2021.
• Review of an appropriation ordinance to increase salary, correct pay grade and consider as an exempt position for PA case coordinator.
• Tax collection report for October.
• October financial reports.
• An appropriation ordinance to establish the 2022 rate of taxation.
