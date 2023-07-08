JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet on Monday night to discuss an emergency ordinance adopting certain rules and regulations concerning external noise attenuation (noise reduction) of data centers.
According to the ordinance, the equipment associated with the cooling systems and generators required to operate data centers generate broadband noise and low-frequency hums that result in noise disturbance that “may produce negative impacts on public health, property and the environment.”
The ordinance also states that noise attenuation should be an integral part of the design and construction of data centers in order to prevent noise pollution and noise disturbance.
The purpose of this ordinance is to insure that all data centers constructed within Craighead County’s jurisdiction will be designed and built to incorporate external noise attenuation measures in order to minimize the impact of noise disturbance on residents.
If passed, the ordinance would limit the noise disturbance originating within the unincorporated limits of Craighead County.
Penalties for these violations could include the possibility of a misdemeanor that would carry fine of $1,000 for any one specified offense, or double that sum for repetition of the offense and if the prohibited act continues then, in time, the fine for allowing the continuance would be $500 for each day.
This ordinance comes after the Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 [HB 1799] that was signed into Arkansas law on April 13, which will help in the creation of data centers in Arkansas and clarifies the regulations of the digital asset mining business.
According to the bill, the General Assembly intends to recognize that data centers create jobs, pay taxes, and provide general economic value to local communities and the state; while clarifying the guidelines needed to protect data asset miners from discriminatory industry specific regulations and taxes.
The court will also hear the second reading of the ordinance to increase and set jail fees for housing juvenile inmates in the Craighead County Detention Center.
According to the resolution, Craighead County has not increased jail fees for housing juvenile male and female inmates since 2006, and the current fee is no longer adequate to fund the cost of housing juvenile inmates.
If the ordinance is passed the jail fees for housing juvenile male and female inmates will be increased from $65 to $100 daily.
After which the court will adjourn to committees to discuss issues including:
Transportation Committee:
a resolution requesting the addition of US Hwy. 78 designation to portions of Interstate 55, Interstate 555, US Hwy. 49, State Hwy. 18, State Hwy. 18 Spur and State Hwy. 226 from Memphis through West Memphis, Blytheville, and Jonesboro to future Interstate 57.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance amend the budget to add Fund 3587, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) Grant Fund in order to add the $179,000 in AHPP grant monies, which have been awarded to Craighead County to refurbish doors and windows of the Craighead County Courthouse.
