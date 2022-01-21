JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday to address a new emergency ordinance to amend and update the Craighead County Employment Policy.
The emergency ordinance will amend previous ordinances and update the policy for personal and vacation time accrual rates.
According to the proposed ordinance, the Quorum Court implemented accruals based on hours worked, rather than hours paid with the previous ordinances.
The new ordinance aligns with the justices’ desire to reward Craighead County employees with good benefits and the importance of increasing the rates of accrual for personal and vacation time to continue to make Craighead County a competitive employer in the area.
If passed, the previous ordinances, which set the Craighead County Employment Policy, would have some language removed and the following language added:
Vacation time can start being used after the first year.
During the first two years of continuous service, the employee will accrue vacation time at the rate of 0.03 hours per hour worked, but the use of vacation accrued time will not be permitted during the 1st year of service.
After the 2nd year of service and on the anniversary date of hire, the employee will accrue vacation time at a rate of 0.06 hours per hour worked.
At the beginning of the 6th year and on the anniversary date of hire, the employee will accrue vacation time at the rate of 0.07 hours per hour worked.
At the beginning of the 16th year and on the anniversary date of hire, the employee will accrue vacation time at the rate of 0.09 hours per hour worked. Continuous service is defined as uninterrupted employment while working as a regular, full-time employee.
Vacation must be accrued before being eligible to use. (Leave of absence without pay shall not interrupt continuous service except for time off).
Full-time employees personal time shall be accrued at the rate of 0.03 hours per hours worked.
If passed, the changes will be effective for the Jan. 11 pay period.
Other items on the agenda will include:
a resolution to endorse Spirit Manufacturing in Tax Back Program.
a resolution to appoint Stan Whitaker to Valley View Fire Board.
an appropriation Ordinance for Fund 1002, Employee Insurance Fund.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro, and there is a special Public Service Committee meeting at 5 p.m. in the County Judge’s Office.
