JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court is set to make a final decision regarding noise surrounding data centers at Monday night’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
After much debate on an emergency ordinance adopting certain rules and regulations concerning external noise attenuation of data centers at the last meeting, the issue was tabled until the upcoming meeting.
This will make the third and final reading of the ordinance as the first and second readings were both held during the previous meeting on July 10. Justices requested time to study the matter further before voting on the final reading.
Other items set to be discussed on Monday include:
a resolution requesting the addition of U.S. Hwy. 78 designation to portions of Interstate 55, Interstate 555, U.S. Hwy. 49, State Hwy. 18, State Hwy. 18 Spur, and State Hwy. 226 from Memphis, through West Memphis, Blytheville, and Jonesboro to future Interstate 57.
an appropriation ordinance to amend the budget to add Fund 3587, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) Grant Fund in order to add the $179,000 in AHPP grant monies, which have been awarded to Craighead County to refurnish doors and windows of the Craighead County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.