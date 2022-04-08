JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet at an alternate location on Monday night for its annual meeting with Craighead County Extension representatives.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Craighead County Extension Office, located at 611 East Washington Avenue, Suite A, in Jonesboro.
Also on the agenda is the 2021 Annual Report of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Hot Check program. The program actually ended on April 1, 2021, so this will be the final report.
The Report on Disposal of County Property will also be presented.
After which, the court will break up into subcommittees to discuss other items on the agenda which will include:
Transportation Committee:
a review plat for Michael Boling, Hwy 351.
Public Service Committee:
an ordinance to set forth a policy on acceptance of any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment system, with emergency clause.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance for SRT Body Worn Camera grant, Fund 3536.
an appropriation ordinance to amend Fund 3537, FY21 Connect and Protect LE Behavioral Health Grant.
The meeting is normally held in the basement of the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.
