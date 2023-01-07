JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet for the first time in 2023 as three new Justices of the Peace prepare to take their place at the table on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
Garrett Barnes will be replacing Jason Price as the J.P. for District 2, after defeating Justin Etter during the November election.
Barry W. Forrest edged out incumbent Carolyn Lewis by ten votes to become the new J.P. for District 3.
Linda Allison defeated incumbent Vince Pearcy in November to become the new J.P. for District 4.
During the meeting, the court will hear an ordinance for setting the rules of procedure for the quorum court to assure orderly conduct and encourage clear, efficient discussion of ideas.
The court will also hear a resolution confirming mutual aid agreements concerning distribution of fire monies.
After which the court will adjourn into subcommittees to discuss topics including:
Transportation Committee:
a road report for December 2022.
a review plat for Paula Spencer, CR 664.
a review plat for Woodland Point Subdivision.
Finance and Administration Committee:
a tax collection report presented by Collector Eddington.
a financial reports presented by Treasurer McNatt.
a resolution to declare an exemption from competitive bidding for the Sheriff’s office to purchase 4 Chevy Tahoes.
an appropriation ordinance to pay additional qualifying full-time Law Enforcement stipends.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3530, FY2023 DPS Public Safety Equipment Grant.
an appropriation ordinance to include prorata share of District Prosecuting Attorney’s executive administrator’s expense.
