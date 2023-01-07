JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet for the first time in 2023 as three new Justices of the Peace prepare to take their place at the table on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

Garrett Barnes will be replacing Jason Price as the J.P. for District 2, after defeating Justin Etter during the November election.