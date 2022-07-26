JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved a resolution to allow the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority (CCSWDA) to expand the existing Legacy Landfill during its meeting on Monday at the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.
After the Division of Environmental Quality Office of Land Resources had reviewed their pre-application request for an increased landfill acreage, it had asked for the acceptance of the court to move forward according to APC & EC Rule 22.204.
So without much discussion the court authorized the approval for the CCSWDA to expand the existing landfill.
Justice of the Peace Dan Pasmore inquired as to how much land the landfill would be getting for the expansion, to which County Judge Marvin Day replied that it would be a fairly large track of land.
“It will extend from the (railroad) tracks to where landfill is currently,” Day said.
Legacy Landfill, which is also known as the Craighead County Landfill, is located at 238 County Road 476 in the northeast corner of Jonesboro.
Also in relation to the Craighead County Regional Solid Waste Management District, two resolutions were passed to reappoint current board members county judge appointee Bo James and Western District appointee Dan Shaw.
Although James’s term expired last Friday and Shaw’s was set to expire on Monday, they will both begin their new three-year terms effective today and serve until July 26, 2025.
The court passed another resolution which will help fund a project to purchase needed ISO-related fire equipment for the Philadelphia Fire Protection District.
The resolution, which was aptly entitled Arkansas Rural Community Grant Program Assistance, stated that the Philadelphia Fire Protection District has met the eligibility requirements necessary for Judge Day to apply for an Arkansas Rural Community Grant on behalf of the district.
Recognizing the need for the project, the court supported the district in its efforts to proceed.
Because the Philadelphia Fire Protection District has already furnished proof that they have raised $6,421.45 through community cash and donations to be applied to the project as a local match, Judge Day will now submit the application to secure $6,421.44 in state grant funds to aid and assist with the proposed project.
According to the resolution, once the grant is approved, the county judge will then be further authorized to administer the grant funds to the fire district for the project.
There was also an appropriation ordinance passed to amend the 2022 Annual Operating Budget in order to add funds for the County Judge Secretary position to Fund 1000 of the General Fund for Department of the County Judge in order to now pay of 100 percent of the secretary position.
The position of “secretary” had previously been split 50/50 with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) department because the previous secretary, who retired, was trained in both departments.
The court also approved other items on the agenda without much discussion including an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3006, Recorders Cost Fund, to add funding for one additional deputy criminal clerk position and a resolution to accept the Dec. 31, 2021, Craighead County audit.
At the end of the meeting, Judge Day announced that the District Court will be destroying some of the old court-recorded paper documents, but said that they will be keeping a computer backup of all the files.
During the time for public comments, Steven Summers asked Judge Day about comments that had been made on social media and in which he said Day had been tagged.
Summers, who is candidate for justice of the peace for District 7 in Craighead County and an assistant professor of physical science at Arkansas State University – Newport, said that these comments were an attack on the library director and should be condemned by Day.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board hired Vanessa Adams as the new director back in February. Summers said the comments were made on a meme posted by Adams, which had nothing to do with the library or the recent controversy at the library.
Day replied that he had not yet seen the comments.
After adjourning, a special Road Committee meeting was held to discuss the Madeline Estates plan review, which was tabled from last meeting, and to review the plat for Beagle-Whitehead, CR 759.
