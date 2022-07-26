JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court approved a resolution to allow the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority (CCSWDA) to expand the existing Legacy Landfill during its meeting on Monday at the Craighead County Annex in Jonesboro.

After the Division of Environmental Quality Office of Land Resources had reviewed their pre-application request for an increased landfill acreage, it had asked for the acceptance of the court to move forward according to APC & EC Rule 22.204.