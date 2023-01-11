JONESBORO — The three new Craighead County justices of the peace, Garrett Barnes of District 2, Barry W. Forrest of District 3 and Linda Allison of District 4, took their seats on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
After a quick welcome to the new justices by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the meeting began as usual.
First up was an ordinance for setting the rules of procedure for the quorum court.
J.P. Steve Cline was quick to call a motion to amend a simple typo in the document, however after agreeing to the correction of error, the ordinance passed without further discussion.
Next, the court passed the resolution to confirm mutual aid agreements concerning distribution of fire monies.
With new business out of the way, Judge Day began his announcements.
One of which was that the county has rented their printers from Forrest Office Machines for many years.
Day said that J.P. Forrest had spoken with him about the matter and they wanted to ensure the public knew and that there would be no conflict of interest.
Although this is Forrest’s first time to be elected, it isn’t Forrest’s first time to serve on the quorum court, as he served as an interim justice to finish the term of the late George Johnson in 2019.
Speaking of interim positions, after the announcements, James Hines, a member of the public, stood up to thank both Lesli Penny and Kasey Travis for their service in their interim positions.
Penny was appointed County Clerk in July of 2020 after the Kade Holliday scandal, while Travis was appointed Circuit Clerk in April 2022 after the resignation of former clerk Candace Edwards.
“These ladies have done an amazing job,” Hines said.
After which the court adjourned into subcommittees to discuss the following topics:
Finance and Administration Committee:
a tax collection report presented by Collector Eddington.
a financial reports presented by Treasurer McNatt.
a resolution to declare an exemption from competitive bidding for the Sheriff’s office to purchase 4 Chevy Tahoes.
an appropriation ordinance to pay additional qualifying full-time law enforcement stipends.
an appropriation ordinance for Fund 3530, FY2023 DPS Public Safety Equipment Grant.
an appropriation Ordinance to include prorata share of District Prosecuting Attorney’s executive administrator’s expense.
Transportation Committee:
a road report for December 2022.
a review plat for Paula Spencer, CR 664.
a review plat for Woodland Point Subdivision.
