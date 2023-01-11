230111-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

New justices of the peace, Garrett Barnes (from left) and Linda Allison, speak with seasoned J.P. Kevin Williams before the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting started on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro. This was the first meeting of 2023 and was also the first meeting for J.P. Barry Forrest.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The three new Craighead County justices of the peace, Garrett Barnes of District 2, Barry W. Forrest of District 3 and Linda Allison of District 4, took their seats on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

After a quick welcome to the new justices by Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the meeting began as usual.