The NEA Knights (purple) and the NEA Wolf Pack (black), both based in Jonesboro, face off in the ninth-grade boys’ championship game of an AAU basketball tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo., earlier this summer. Eastern Sports Management, the firm planning Jonesboro’s new indoor sports complex, also developed the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, which includes facilities for basketball, volleyball and soccer.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — A citizen committee helping plan an indoor sports complex in Jonesboro voted Tuesday to recommend a 53-acre site on Race Street, east of Brown’s Lane.

The decision is very preliminary in that the steering committee’s recommendation must also be approved by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission and ultimately by the Jonesboro City Council. Then there’s the matter of negotiating a sale price with the owner, Arkansas State University.

