JONESBORO — A citizen committee helping plan an indoor sports complex in Jonesboro voted Tuesday to recommend a 53-acre site on Race Street, east of Brown’s Lane.
The decision is very preliminary in that the steering committee’s recommendation must also be approved by the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission and ultimately by the Jonesboro City Council. Then there’s the matter of negotiating a sale price with the owner, Arkansas State University.
A 2 percent tax on prepared foot, which went into effect Jan. 1, will provide the funding for the project.
City officials initially thought the tax would generate about $2.5 million per year, which could leverage a bond issue to pay for the facility. However, through June, the tax has brought in $2,278,954. A&P Commission chairman Jerry Morgan, during a separate meeting Tuesday, said the tax likely would produce $4,978,954 by year’s end, based on historical data.
Eastern Sports Management, a Virginia-based consulting company hired to study how large and what amenities should be built into the facility, also considered several other locations.
John Wack, the company’s CEO, said Jonesboro offers unique opportunities.
“For us, coming from the east coast and looking at these sites, these sites are glorious,” Wack said. “They’re square. They’re flat. You can put this … at any of these sites and you are going to be a success.”
Other sites that were considered viable included:
Part of The Mall at Turtle Creek, which was reduced to just a few stores following a March 28, 2020, tornado. Wack said the 200,000-square-foot complex would fit within the mall’s footprint, and could potentially save the expense of developing parking and other infrastructure. It offers convenient access.
However, Wack, and steering committee chairman Kevin Hodges pointed out they haven’t discussed with mall owners whether they would be interested in the concept.
East Parker Road, 35.58 acres just east of the Honda of Jonesboro dealership.
Land east of a 73-acre tract the city bought in 2016 near Joe Mack Campbell Park.
“I like the ASU site,” Wack told the steering committee. “I like it because of its access from all four sides. I like it because of its nearness to all the infrastructure that tournament visitors use. I like it because it’s central in the market.”
There was no mention if ASU has set a price for the land.
As for the proposed facility, itself, Wack envisions including space for 10 basketball courts, which also serve as 20 volleyball courts, a 50 meter competitive swimming pool, a smaller warmup pool and a 36,800-square-foot field that can be used for soccer or other uses.
There would also be an outdoor aquatics facility, that Wack described as “more than a splash pad, less than a water park.”
He said it could feature two water slides, a lazy river pool, zero depth entry leisure pool and other water amenities.
As for the finances, a preliminary economic impact study indicates 80 event days in which visitors from out of town would come to Jonesboro for tournaments and other events, could generate $7.66 million in hotel stays and $19 million per year in other spending in the community. Over 20 years, that could translate into a total impact of $740 million.
Wack also reviewed projected operation costs of $4.1 million in the first year, with about a $186,000 deficit. He projected a positive cash flow by the third year of operation.
But in those projections, Wack factored in the cost of utilities – water, sewer and electricity – of more $400,000 annually.
However, because of state legislation and court decisions, that may be an expense the facility wouldn’t have to bear. City Water and Light provides free utility service to all city-owned facilities.
The Sun asked Jake Rice III, CWL’s general manager, if that would be the case for the sports complex.
“We think the acts and decrees are pretty clear on that,” Rice said. “If it’s a city-owned facility that we probably would be providing utilities to it. We’ll take a look at it and review, but if it’s a city-owned facility and they request free service, we’ll probably be in a position to serve it.”
One of the issues the steering committee and A&P Commission will have to consider is whether to hire a professional sports management firm, such as Wack’s Eastern Sports Management, or to give that responsibility to the city’s parks and recreation. Rice said there may be an exception to the free utilities provision of CWL’s charter should the city choose to outsource management of the facility.
“We’d have to get an attorney to look at that, but if a third party comes in and runs that for a profit, then that may be a different scenario,” Rice said
As for the size of the facility, some elements of the sporting community said they think 200,000-square-feet isn’t adequate.
No estimated cost has been disclosed.
But Wack said he anticipates construction will cost about $250 per square foot. That would translate to $50 million. Adding more space would add millions more to the project, Wack cautioned.
Danny Kapales, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the city has to recognize financial limitations.
“If we build our dream facility, it could cost $90 million,” Kapales said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.