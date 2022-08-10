JONESBORO — Several local races developed with Wednesday’s deadline for candidates to file their petitions for non-partisan municipal and school board elections, according to a final candidate list released by the Craighead County Clerk’s Office.
The two open seats on the Jonesboro City Council will see three-way races, while incumbent Ann Williams faces Linda R. Denny for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat on the council.
Kier Heyl, Janice Porter and Guy Pardew Jr. have filed for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat, held currently by Charles Frierson; while Derrick P. Coleman, Larry Hager and Dr. Anthony D. Coleman have filed for the Ward 6, Position 1 seat, held currently by Bobby Long.
Both Long and Frierson had announced they would not be seeking re-election.
Mayoral races are also slated in Bay and Lake City.
In Bay, Paul Keith, who is currently police chief, Philip Vanwinkle, who is a member of the city council, and Sandi Ladd Griffin, who is currently clerk-treasurer, have all filed for mayor. Current Mayor Darrell Kirby filed for a position on the city council.
Lake City will see a mayoral race between incumbent Cameron Tate and challenger Chad Moody.
Lake City also has one council member race for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat between Kayla Sain and Jackie Davis Jr. The seat is currently held by Danny Dunigan who did not seek re-election.
Brookland also has one race for a city council position. Incumbent Martin Crain will face David Loggins in a race for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat.
Municipal candidates who filed without opposition include:
City Attorney – Carol M. Duncan
Council W2P1— Dr. Charles Coleman
Clerk-treasurer – Paula Morrison Martin
Council, W1P2 – O. Freddie Wilson
Recorder-treasurer – Tina Davis
Council, P1 – Clayton Douglas
City Clerk – Jennifer Carreiro
Council, W1P1 – Darrell Parks II
W2P1 – Hunter R. Phillips
Clerk-treasurer – Julie Thomas
Council, W1P1 – Mike Bishop
Council, W2P1— Jerry Martin
Recorder-treasurer – Terri Cureton
Council, P1 – Bradley Ledgerwood
Mayor – James Barron Upton
Recorder-treasurer – Linda Annette Upton
Council, P1 – Victoria Crotts
P5 —Della Annette Hufstedler
Clerk-treasurer – Lisa Maynard Sitz
Council, W1P2 – Brenda Hutcheson
Recorder-treasuer – Terry L. Thomas
Council, W1P1 – Gary Qualls
School boards
Three races have developed for positions on the Valley View School Board.
Incumbent Todd Reed will face Eric Hanes for the Zone 1 seat, and incumbent Brant Tosh will face Christy McKeel for the Zone 4 seat. Both Tyler Watkins and Shane Bray have filed for the Zone 5 seat.
All other school board races are unopposed as follows:
Zone 5 – Timothy E McNatt
Zone 3 – Harry Harvey III
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.