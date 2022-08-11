The last day of the municipal and school board filing period brought several contested races for the November general election in Greene County. The filing period ended at noon Wednesday at the Greene County Courthouse in Paragould.
Voters in Marmaduke, Oak Grove Heights and Paragould will decide city races Nov. 8, while people who live in the Greene County Tech School District will also decide a school board race.
In Paragould, incumbent Jessie Huffine Blevens will be challenged by Pat Austin for the Ward 2, Position 2 seat on the city council. Incumbent Lindsey Boggs will face challenger Jackie Branch for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat on the council.
In Marmaduke, there will be a three-person race for mayor as Ronnie Floyd, Jerrimy Farmer and Roger Forbs Jr. filed to run this year. The winner will replace Mayor Steve Dixon, who is not seeking another term.
In Oak Grove Heights, incumbent Mayor Rudy Garner will face Eric White in the fall campaign.
Incumbent Michael A. Robinson will face Joe Vincent in the Ward 2, Position 1 seat on the Oak Grove Heights City Council, while incumbent Kim Bailey will face Coy Rollins for the Ward 2, Position 2 seat.
Incumbent Rebecca Book will be challenged by Roger West for the Oak Grove Heights City Council Ward 3, Position 2 seat.
Also, incumbent Stephane Bowlin Davis will be challenged in November by Zack McMillon for Zone 3 on the Greene County Tech School Board.
There were also several unopposed candidates who filed this year. Paragould Mayor Josh Agee, City Attorney Robert F. Thompson and City Clerk/Treasurer Andrea Williams filed unopposed this year.
Other unopposed candidates this year include:
Paragould
Susan Kueter Williams – City Council, W1P2
Brad Baine – City Council, W4P2
Mark Miller – Paragould Light Water and Cable Commissioner P2
Culber M. Shotts – Paragould Light Water and Cable Commissioner P3
Delaplaine
Lafe
Ralph Ogelsby Jr. – Mayor
Denise C. Knuckles – Recorder/Treasurer
Roxie Lee Ellis – City Council, P2
Marmaduke
Keith DeFries – City Council, W1P1
Oak Grove Heights
Ronnie Kibler – City Council, W1P1
School Boards
Greene County Tech
Jason Weatherford – Zone 2
Terry Don Norwood – Zone 5
Paragould
