The Jackson County Courthouse has reported the 2022 filings for the May primary, with a race developing for sheriff.
In addition voters will see races for three justice of the peace positions in 2022.
Two Republican candidates have filed for Jackson County sheriff. Ricky Morales of Newport will face Russell Brinsfield of Newport in the May primary.
For justice of the peace, Democrat Rusty Kinder, incumbent, will face Republican Ricky D. Gilmore in the November election for District 1.
In the May primary, Diana Taylor will face incumbent David R. Howard for District 3 on the Republican ballot. Also, for District 6, Republican Mark Harmon will face Republican Greg Anselmi.
Unopposed filings include:
Countywide offices
Jeff Phillips, county judge, Republican.
Melanie Clark, county clerk, Republican.
Barbara Metzger Hackney, circuit clerk, Republican.
Jamie Cason, treasurer, Republican.
Kelly Walker, tax collector, Republican.
Diann Ballard, tax assessor, Republican.
Justices of the peace
Tommy Young, District 2, Republican.
Clifton Bryan Smith, District 4, Republican.
Clay Young, District 5, Republican.
Jerry Man, District 7, Republican.
Kenny Falwell, District 8, Republican.
Robby Stewart, District 9, Republican.
Constable
Chris Clark, Bird Township, Republican.
Stephanie Sanford, Glaise Township, Republican.
Dylan Thatcher, Glass Township, Republican.
James “Mickey” Brock, Grubbs Township, Republican.
James O. Thompson, Jefferson Township, Republican.
Allen Brumley, Richwood Township, Independent.
Pat McGee, Union Township, Republican.
