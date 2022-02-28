HARRISBURG — Candidates have begun filing their for office across Northeast Arkansas, including the candidates for the Poinsett county judge position after last year’s midterm resignation by County Judge Bob Cantrell.
Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills was appointed to replace Cantrell, after he announced his resignation in December of 2021, however Mills is not eligible to seek reelection to the position.
As of Friday, there were already six candidates who had filed for the position including:
John K. Hutchison (Republican) of Harrisburg.
J.C. Carter (Republican) of Marked Tree.
Billy Pilgrim (Republican) of Marked Tree.
Robert Hervey Jr. (Independent) of Harrisburg.
Louis Jones Sr. (Republican) of Harrisburg.
Bobby New (Republican) of Harrisburg.
Other Poinsett County election races will include:
Josh Bradley (Republican) of Trumann and Matthew Miller (Republican) of Trumann for assessor.
Tammie Slinkard (Republican) of Trumann, James Lloyd Baker Sr. (Republican) of Trumann and Gary W Henry Sr. (Independent) of Trumann for justice of the peace (position five).
J.R. Boyd (Democrat) of Lepanto and Incumbent Randy L Holt (Republican) of Lepanto for constable of Greenwood Township.
There are also several candidates that are running unopposed so far, which include:
Incumbent Kevin Molder (Republican) of Harrisburg for sheriff/collector.
Incumbent Tammie Stanford (Republican) of Harrisburg for county teasurer.
Incumbent Teresa O’Brien Rouse (Republican) of Harrisburg for county clerk.
Incumbent Misty Russell (Republican) of Harrisburg for circuit clerk.
Incumbent Butch Davis (Republican) of Harrisburg for coroner.
Incumbent Elizabeth T. Schwarz (Democrat) of Weiner for justice of the peace (position two).
Incumbent Carmack Sanders (Republican) of Harrisburg for justice of the peace (position three).
Wesley Hooper (Democrat) of Harrisburg for justice of the peace (position four).
Incumbent Larry Fowler (Republican) of Trumann for justice of the peace (position six).
Incumbent Donnie Taylor (Independent) of Trumann for justice of the peace (position seven).
Jordan Looney (Republican) of Trumann for justice of the peace (position eight).
Incumbent Jerry Carter (Republican) of Marked Tree for justice of the peace (position nine).
Incumbent Steve Jernigan (Republican) of Lepanto for justice of the peace (position 10).
Incumbent Linda Hinton (Republican) of Tyronza for justice of the peace (position 11).
Incumbent Adam W. Farmer (Independent) of Harrisburg for constable of Bolivar Township.
Incumbent Dennis Lore (Republican) of Harrisburg for constable of Greenfield Township.
Incumbent Phil G. Smith (Republican) of Trumann for constable of Lunsford Township.
Rodney Stotts (Republican) of Trumann for constable of Willis Township.
Kevin Bishop of Trumann for Trumann School District (Zone 4).
Jonathan Redman of Trumann for Trumann School District (Zone 5).
Filing continues through noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.