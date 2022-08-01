JONESBORO — As of 11 a.m. Monday all fire departments in Craighead County are on the Arkansas Wireless Information Network radio system (AWIN), according to Wes Boling, secretary/treasurer of the Craighead County Fire Chiefs Association.
AWIN is a digital system that replaces the outdated analog system that departments have been using for decades, Boling said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day called the unveiling of the new system an important day for the county.
“It is huge. We are so excited,” Day said Monday.
He said the county will now have an effective, functioning communications system.
Day said AWIN is used by the Jonesboro Police and Fire departments, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, as well as City Water and Light and other utilities around the state.
“It creates a platform that can be used statewide,” Day said. “There are ways you can patch together emergency organizations.
“I can’t stress enough that it’s a huge thing.”
Day said he became aware of the communications problems about four years ago when he was in a near traffic accident in Monette. He said he went to the fire station and talked to firefighters about the problems.
He estimated the total cost of the upgrade to be about $1.4 million.
Matt Sandy with the Southridge Fire Department said his department was the host that applied for and received a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for about $900,000 to purchase equipment for rural fire departments in Craighead County to connect with AWIN.
“Southridge had a relationship with a grant writer for a fire truck” who was recruited to write the grant proposal for AWIN, Sandy said.
He said AWIN will provide improved communications with E-911 dispatchers, better reliability and increased response to provide safety to the public.
Ronnie Sturch, director for Jonesboro E-911, said AWIN is a big upgrade for the county.
“The AWIN system is a much more robust system,” Sturch said Monday. “When we got to the fringes of the county, we didn’t have clear communications.”
He said AWIN will relay a call instantly to a tower that gets clearer reception. He said there are five towers in Craighead County and estimated there are 130-140 in the state.
“I’m so glad they were able to get the funding,” Sturch said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone as far as safety. I think it’ll be a great upgrade. It’s a tremendous thing for the county.”
In a Facebook post, Boling thanked people who worked on the project:
“I would like to start with a personal thank you to the late Kevin McMasters for the years of laying the ground work and proverbial herding of cats (firefighters) to keep this ball rolling even when many times it seemed like we started back at square one with various setbacks. We got it done chief!
Thanks to Keith and Kurt Beeson and the Southridge Fire Department for heading up and facilitating the FEMA grant which awarded us almost $900,000 for this project. Thanks to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and the quorum court for the amazing support and help with infrastructure needs. … Thanks to Jonesboro E-911 Director Ronnie Sturch and the whole dispatch team for working with us getting this integrated into dispatch and continued work on paging. Thanks to all the representatives from AWIN, Motorola and Kenwood. ...
“We’re not finished yet but we can take a breath and enjoy this wonderful milestone for public safety in Craighead County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.