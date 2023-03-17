JONESBORO — A man who was arrested following the discovery of 30 fentanyl pills and other drugs in his home told investigators he was holding the contraband for a friend, according to a police report.
Agents for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Warner Avenue, Agent Christopher Jefferson wrote in the report.
In addition to suspected fentanyl pills, the officers said they found 39 hydrocodone pills, about 2 ounces of marijuana, digital scales and packaging.
Investigators also seized six firearms and $1,712 cash.
Larry Edward Farmer, 68, faces five felony charges, including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, which carries a potential life prison sentence.
A local woman told Jonesboro police said she was defrauded out of $2,300 after attempting to buy a car through social media.
A Craighead County deputy sheriff received a report of a theft in the 200 block of Craighead Road 411.
A lawnmower, leaf blower and chainsaw were reported as stolen from a shop building. The stolen tools were valued at about $1,300.
