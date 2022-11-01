JONESBORO — After weeks with very little moisture, the last week’s rainfall has brought some needed relief.
According to the LocalConditions.com website, Jonesboro received approximately 0.291 inches of precipitation last Tuesday, followed by approximately 0.754 inches on Saturday and 0.124 inches on Sunday.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Monday afternoon that the ban was lifted for Craighead County last Tuesday.
“After checking with the various fire agencies, they were comfortable with lifting the ban,” Day said. “I consulted with the Department of Agriculture and felt comfortable lifting the burn ban.”
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission website, there were 27 counties still with burn bans in effect as of Monday morning and only 20 counties were left with burn bans by Monday afternoon, which is two-thirds less than the number of counties that were under bans on Oct. 4.
Counties with burn bans across Arkansas still in effect as of Monday afternoon include: Arkansas, Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Crittenden, Drew, Greene, Hempstead, Lafayette, Lee, Lincoln, Little River, Marion, Miller, Monroe, Poinsett, Prairie, St. Francis, Searcy and Union counties.
However, there are still several Arkansas counties under moderate to high risk of wildfire danger as of Monday afternoon.
Of these there was 29 counties at moderate risk, including: Baxter, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Dallas, Faulkner, Fulton, Garland, Grant, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Mississippi, Perry, Poinsett, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren and White counties.
There were also 34 counties at high risk of wildfire danger, including: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Hempstead, Howard, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Lincoln, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Polk, Prairie, St. Francis, Scott, Sevier, Union, Woodruff and Yell counties.
The next substantial chance of rain will be Sunday with a 62 percent chance of precipitation, according to the AccuWeather website.
