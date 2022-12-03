JONESBORO — The third annual Rani’s Run for Refugees is happening today. The marathon begins adjacent to Vineyard Plus in Leachville at the intersection of Highway 18 and North County Road 17. From there, runners will continue along the highway toward Jonesboro finishing near Chuck E. Cheese.

Event coordinator Rangsiya Faihin, who goes by Rani, has spent the last two years organizing the marathons.