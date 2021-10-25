JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with rape and other felonies and misdemeanors.
Wallace Brown, 27, of 111 Daybreak Drive, was also charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening, and misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, first-degree interference with emergency communications and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told officers that Brown had hit her. The victim had an extremely swollen eye, officers said.
She said Brown began choking her and pointed a knife at her. He then burned her neck with a cigar and punched her in the face several times. Brown then forced sex on her, the affidavit said.
Boling set a $150,000 bond in the case.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
- Cody Don Wooldridge, 36, of 1820 Dara Drive, with first degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; $7,500 bond.
- Larry Fowler, 43, of 20 Brookland St., Brookland, with first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree domestic battery; $30,000 bond.
- Melvin McNeal, 41, of 309 Walnut St., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and tampering with evidence; $25,000 bond.
- Wilma Andrews-Horton, 34, of 413 W. Forrest St., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a bench warrant; $500,000 cash-only bond.
- Kelli Cox-Murray, 37, of Bono, with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
- Booker Ficklin, 21, of Pelhatchie, Miss., with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond.
- Tatyana Henderson, 26, of Jonesboro, with third-degree assault on a family or household member and felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
- Whitley Smith, 27, of Cardwell, Mo., with probation violation; $3,000 bond.
- Skyler Murray, 28, of Brookland, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $5,000 bond.
- Demarcus Johnson, 36, of Brinkley, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
- Jeff Hulsey, 50, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
- Travis Miller, 37, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
