JONESBORO — Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with rape and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Demarion Alan Gillion, 35, of the 1400 block of Belt Street, is accused of sexually forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl.
The alleged assault took place in December 2021 when Gillion’s wife was baby-sitting the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim’s mother said the girl began having behavioral problems at home and school, which the mother said was out of the ordinary for the girl.
Gillion was arrested Monday on an arrest warrant signed by Fowler on April 18. When arrested he was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun, the affidavit said.
Fowler set Gillion’s bond at $500,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Rasheed Hutchieson, 24, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping and violating a no-contact order; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Kiara McKinney, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft of public benefits less than $2,500; $7,500 bond.
Shannon Kender, 45, of Paragould, with felony probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Cara Liddick, 38, of Hot Springs, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Trista McIllwain, 23, of Fisher, with felony probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tony Joe Stevens, 37, of Jonesboro, with failure to comply with registering as a sex offender; $75,000 bond.
Timothy Riley, 42, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $150,000 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Ruben Rivera, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
John Beason, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Ava Stovall, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana; $5,500 bond.
Billie Jodie Crump, 47, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery on a medical technician and second-degree assault; $35,000 bond and a mental evaluation.
Telyshia Hill, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and no proof of insurance; released on $1,500 bond.
Jataylon Jones, 20, of Wynne, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, breaking or entering a vehicle, possession of marijuana, theft of $1,000 or less, theft of property and misdemeanor failure to appear; $11,000 total bond.
Johnny James, 23, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor shoplifting and fleeing; $75,000 bond.
Rico Rockamore, 22, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and criminal trespass; $15,000 bond.
