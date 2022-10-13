JONESBORO — A 45-year-old Bono man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the December 2020 rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Alfread Shane Prine also received a 10-year suspended sentence from Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge.
In December 2021, when detectives attempted to question Prine at his home he locked himself in a trailer at his home and inflicted a deep laceration to his arm, according to a probable cause affidavit.
His wife said he admitted to having sex with the girl and told her he was not going to prison.
The victim said Prine tried to have sex with her twice between December 2020 and December 2021. Prine initially denied the allegations.
The negotiated plea deal was offered to avoid forcing the victim testify at a trial, according to court notes.
As part of the plea bargain, Prine will have to register as a sex offender and pay fines and fees of $1,040.
He will be credited for 299 days he served in the Craighead County Detention Center.
