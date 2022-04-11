JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with five felonies and one misdemeanor.
Brandon Allen Hunter, 23, is charged with rape, kidnapping, first-degree terroristic threatening, residential burglary, second-offense third-degree domestic battery, all felonies, and second-degree interference with emergency communications.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Hunter broke into his former girlfriend’s residence in the 300 block of Wildwood Point on April 3. Officers responding to the scene observed that the victim had injuries to her head, neck and wrists. She also had swelling to her forehead and face, a laceration to her lip and scratches to her neck and wrists.
She told officers she heard the back door to the residence close and opened her bedroom door to investigate.
“As she opened the door Hunter struck her in the face with his hand, knocking her back into her bedroom. The victim stated Hunter struck her in the face multiple times with his hands and feet and had choked her to the point of losing consciousness approximately three times,” the affidavit states.
The victim told officers Hunter urinated on her before raping her. She said after he assaulted her Hunter forced her into his vehicle. He then drove around for some time, striking her in the head while he drove.
She said she attempted to escape at a gas station, but Hunter forced her back into the vehicle
The victim said Hunter then bound her wrists and mouth with duct tape.
She said she was able to eventually break free of the tape and was able to escape near the intersection of Prospect Road and Kathleen Street.
Boling set Hunter’s bond at $1 million.
