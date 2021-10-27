JONESBORO — Special Judge Ralph Wilson found probable cause Wednesday to charge Dominique Sinclair, 35, homeless, with rape and aggravated burglary in an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Wilson set bond at $500,000.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
- Walter Daniels, 42, of Jonesboro, with first-degree battery by means of a firearm in the Monday shooting of a man on Brazos Street; $100,000 bond.
- Priscilla Justo, 18, of Southaven, Miss., with filing a false report with a law enforcement agency; $3,500 bond.
- Veronica Dillehay, 56, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; released on own recognizance.
- Deveon Smith, 22, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor; $25,000 bond.
- Lonia Lou Riley, 28, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
- Audriana Clifton, 24, of Minneapolis, Minn., with felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
- Russell Wolfe, 72, of Memphis, with probation violation; signature bond.
- Maurice Lewis, 41, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery and probation violation; $15,000 bond.
- Kadarius Lamb, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $2,500 bond.
- Charika Horsman, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving — credit or debit card; $5,000 bond.
- Nicole McCay, 27, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a vehicle and theft of property; $25,000 bond.
- Anthony Brewster, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule III drug greater than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
- Ethan Allen Shelton, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing; $25,000 bond.
- Travis Williams, 31, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $15,000 bond.
- Jordan Hicks, 24, of Harrisburg, with theft by receiving; recognizance bond.
- Brian Osburn, 35, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $25,000 cash-only bond.
- Amy Owens-West, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, parole violation and driving on a suspended license; $15,000 bond.
- Bobby Lee Posey, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with purpose to deliver, parole violation, tempering with evidence, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $250,000 bond.
- Kevin Miller, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
- Christopher Welch, 37, of Hoxie, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and parole violation; $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.