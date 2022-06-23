JONESBORO — A circuit court judge on Wednesday reduced a bond amount for a man accused of rape and continued his trial until September.
Judge Randy Philhours reduced the bond for Demarion Gillion, 35, from $500,000 to $7,500 and required him to wear an ankle monitor if he makes bond.
Gillion, of the 1400 block of Belt Street, is charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in December 2021, according to court documents.
“When taking a close look at Mr. Gillion’s file, we were able to determine that the allegations levied against him did not include a home invasion, and a lower bond with an ankle monitor would serve to ensure his appearance at future court dates, appropriately protect the public and allow Mr. Gillion to take a more active role in preparing his defense,” Gillion’s attorney, Ben Bristow, deputy public defender, said via text Thursday.
According to a probable cause affidavit in February, the victim’s mother said her daughter’s behavior at home and at school had begun to get increasingly worse, which was out of the ordinary.
“She (the mother) explained that she confronted victim about her behavior, which eventually led to victim disclosing to her that Demarion Glllion had touched her inappropriately,” including sexual penetration, the affidavit said.
It went on, “This arrest was based off of a bench warrant signed by Judge (Tommy) Fowler on April 18. On April 25, Mr. Gillion was arrested on his warrant.”
According to the affidavit, officers located him sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in front of his residence. He was removed from the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9 mm handgun between the driver’s seat and console.
“Officers also noted the vehicle being registered to Gillion’s spouse,” the affidavit stated. “Detectives would confirm that Mr. Gillion does have past felony convictions.”
Gillion was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Philhours placed the following conditions regarding the ankle monitor:
In addition to bail bond set by the judicial officer, the defendant is required to wear and maintain an electronic monitor (EM) and comply with the conditions related to the EM as set forth below:
1. The defendant shall wear the EM at all times.
2. The defendant shall not tamper with, alter, or attempt to alter the proper functioning of the EM.
3. The defendant shall not damage or destroy the EM.
4. The defendant shall ensure that the EM battery remains sufficiently charged at all times.
5. The defendant shall contact the EM provider immediately if there are any issues with the EM, including technical and/or functional issues.
6. The defendant shall allow the EM provider to inspect the EM upon reasonable request.
