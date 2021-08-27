JONESBORO — A Corning man was given a $100,000 bond on Friday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with rape.
Randle Hancock was arrested Thursday by Bono police after being interviewed by Detective Jordon Kennedy of the Bono police.
The victim contacted police on Aug. 4 after the incident and was interviewed on Aug. 5. She said she had been dating Hancock for several months and on Aug. 4 she refused to have sex with him. She said he penetrated her after she said no, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit said Hancock admitted to having sex with the victim after she told him to stop.
Also Friday, Fowler kept bond for John B. O’neill, 58, of 2211 Duncan Road, Roger Dale Scroggins, 57, of Jonesboro, and Mary Rivers, 57, of Jonesboro, at $100,000 on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
O’neill and Scroggins have been released on bail while Rivers remained Friday in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Police also seized $6,382 in cash from the residence. Police estimated the value of items seized to be $4,765. The 41 marijuana plants were valued at $900.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Matthew Thompson, 33, of 505 Stevens St., Brookland, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation; $78,500 bond.
Matthew Brown, 37, of Pocahontas, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Kevin Brown, 35, of Pocahontas, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Jason Pierce, 29, of Trumann, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Sherman Whilhite, 56, of Black Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Charles Cooper, 61, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Lesette McDougal, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, third-degree domestic battery and first-degree criminal mischief; $35,000 bond.
Jacob Haney, 31, of Paragould, with possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Stacy Young, 43, of 3412 Sun Ave., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and one count of shoplifting; $15,000 bond.
Shelby Rackley, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear; $35,000 bond.
Chad Turner, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $35,000 bond.
Karissa Denison, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.