JONESBORO — A 17-year-old female reported to police on Friday that she was raped in May, causing her to become pregnant.
The female said the suspect is a male 19 or 20 years old.
She also told police a second male, in a separate incidence, raped her also.
Police didn’t release any further information on the case.
In a separate police report on Friday, two females, one age 11 years old and the other 18 years old, told their parents that they were inappropriately touched. The older girl said the incidents happened six years ago and three years ago for the younger one.
The suspect is listed as a 55-year-old man.
In another case, a 75-year-old woman told Jonesboro police she was raped Sunday by a male, aged 35-45 years old. According to a police report, the suspect forced sexual intercourse with her after she told him “no.”
In other police reports:
A 76-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was duped into giving a woman $15,000 in cash Friday at the Bargain Hut store in Jonesboro.
A Jonesboro man reported to Craighead County deputies that a $2,000 trailer and $10,000 in tools were stolen Saturday in the 1900 block of Craighead Road 903.
A 62-year-old man told Jonesboro police that a 29-year-old man struck him in the head with a baseball bat Sunday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
A builder told Jonesboro police that windows valued at $2,000 were stolen Saturday from a construction site in the 3800 block of Keeneland Drive.
Central Chevrolet reported the theft Thursday night of a 2017 Dodge Challenger, valued at $43,000, from its lot at 3207 Stadium Boulevard.
