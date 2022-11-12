NEWPORT — Newport voters on Tuesday elected a new mayor as more than 50 percent of all registered voters in Jackson County cast ballots in this year’s mid-term election.
According to unofficial numbers from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, independent Derrick S. Ratliffe defeated incumbent Republican Mayor David S. Stewart 803-650 (52.35 percent -42.37 percent ).
Democratic candidate Gene Autry Morris Jr. finished third with 81 votes (5.28 percent).
Ratliffe also made history becoming the first Black mayor in the city of Newport.
Having worked the past nine years in the code enforcement department for the city, Ratliffe is a 23-year veteran of the Newport Fire Department and a 17-year veteran of the Newport Police Department.
In other Newport political races, Democrat Regina Lake defeated Republican Kesa Holman 111-50 (68.94 percent -31.06 percent) for the Ward 1, Pos. 1 seat on the city council.
Republican Michael W. Allen Jr. won re-election Tuesday, defeating independent Sharon Pruitt 365-156 in the Ward 2, Pos. 2 seat.
As for county races, incumbent Democrat Cris M. Driver defeated Republican Terry Holland for the coroner’s job. Driver picked up roughly 52 percent, or 2,105 votes, to Holland’s 48 percent, or 1,924 votes.
Also, Democrat Rusty Kinder defeated Republican Ricky D. Gilmore 269-265, (53.37 percent -46.65 percent) for the District 1 JP seat.
Other contested races
Other results from contested races in Jackson County Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office include:
Beedeville Mayor – Dale Gardner (I) 24, Wyant Beede 13.
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 1 – Samantha Shrum Schorg (I) 21, Danny Breckenridge (I) 16.
Grubbs Mayor – Candace Wood (I) 82, Jalen Ivy (I) 24.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 1 – Kimberlee D. Thomas (I) 57, Carla Hubbard (I) 49.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 2 – John Clay London (I) 65, Julie Ivy (I) 41.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 3 – Phil Hopkins (I) 67, Chuck Hockaday (I) 37.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 4 – Gloria “June” Lloyd (I) 64, Jimmy Phillips Sr. (I) 39.
Swifton Mayor – Noel Adams (I) 75, Charles E. Dukes (I) 91, Steven Tinsley (R) 53. Adams and Dukes will advance to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Swifton City Council, Pos. 1 – Chris Morgan (R) 142, Anneata Drost (I) 78.
Swifton City Council, Pos. 2 – Joey Seibert (R) 143, Jerod Holland (I) 72.
Swifton City Council, Pos. 4 – Craig Crider (R) 115, Keith Sloan (I) 105.
