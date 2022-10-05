JONESBORO — A Ravenden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 63 north of Ravenden, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

William Henderson, 76, died when the Polaris RX he was driving in the northbound lane of U.S. 63 crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of a Jeep Wrangler, driven my Michael Smith, 56, of Camp.