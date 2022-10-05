JONESBORO — A Ravenden man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on U.S. 63 north of Ravenden, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
William Henderson, 76, died when the Polaris RX he was driving in the northbound lane of U.S. 63 crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of a Jeep Wrangler, driven my Michael Smith, 56, of Camp.
Smith was injured and taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
In Jonesboro police reports:
RGB Mechanical, 4221 E. Johnson Ave., reported the theft of copper tubing on Monday afternoon. The tubing’s value is listed at $2,000.
Auto Max, 3612 Stadium Blvd., told police Monday morning that a catalytic converter was cut from a Toyota Tundra. The converter is valued at $1,500.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 2000 block of Cenwood Drive reported Monday morning that a check in her name was cashed for $165 at First National Bank.
