FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorback Foundation has announced the opening of a new office in Jonesboro to better serve its members in the northeast part of the state. Anna Kay Hilburn, associate director of development, will lead the Jonesboro location.
“There are Razorback fans in all four corners of our great state. We are excited to now have Anna Kay in Jonesboro to better serve our fans and members,” Scott Varady, executive director of the Razorback Foundation said in a press release.
“Since joining the Razorback Foundation, Anna Kay has proven to be tenacious, hardworking and a true leader. With her relationships throughout Northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and the Delta, she made the perfect fit to help serve our members in this important region.”
Hilburn, a University of Arkansas graduate, joined the Razorback Foundation in May of 2018 prior to her role as a marketing associate in the Arkansas Athletics Department.
The Jonesboro office can be contacted at akhilburn@ razorbackfoundation.com.
The foundation also welcomed four new members to the team in January, Hayley James Staten, director of special events, Patrick Kamerling, assistant director of development, Dawn Mabry and Spencer Sagely, both member relations specialists.
Additionally, two promotions were announced, with Debbie Scoggin serving as member relations specialist and assistant to the executive director and Kalen Williams accepting the role of research and data analytics specialist.
Commented