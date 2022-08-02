220803-JS-razorbug-photo

Dr. Michael Hevel (right), head of the Department of Rehabilitation, Human Resources and Communication Disorders at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville presents John William Kelly II of Brookland with his doctorate on Tuesday morning at Brookland School. His wife, Rochelle, and children, Trey and Charlotte, were among those on hand for the presentation. Dr. Kelly completed the degree through the U of A’s online program.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

BROOKLAND — The University of Arkansas’ RazorBug is touring throughout eastern Arkansas this week to deliver diplomas to successful U of A students who completed their degrees online.

John William Kelly II of Brookland is among those graduates and was presented with his diploma for a doctorate in adult and lifelong learning on Tuesday morning at Brookland High School.