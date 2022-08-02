BROOKLAND — The University of Arkansas’ RazorBug is touring throughout eastern Arkansas this week to deliver diplomas to successful U of A students who completed their degrees online.
John William Kelly II of Brookland is among those graduates and was presented with his diploma for a doctorate in adult and lifelong learning on Tuesday morning at Brookland High School.
In addition to his family, he was joined by personnel from the Brookland School District, which his children attend.
Dr. Michael Hevel, head of the Department of Rehabilitation, Human Resources and Communication Disorders presented Kelly’s diploma.
Kelly said the online program offers individuals the opportunity to balance work, family and education by completing the bulk of their studies remotely.
U of A faculty and staff members are traveling across the Arkansas Delta region to present framed diplomas to graduates who earned degrees in online programs. Those diploma recipients are among 440 online students who graduated in May.
The RazorBug is a converted red Volkswagen beetle that sports a Razorback snout, tail and razor-edged spine. It has been used for recruitment and special events since 2005.
The RazorBug also made diploma presentation stops in Pocahontas and Trumann.
On Monday, Alexandria Gray Cox was presented with her diploma for a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ginger Holloway, instructor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing. That presentation was made at the Pocahontas Medical Clinic.
Tuesday afternoon, Tina M. Foster was presented with her diploma for a master’s degree in special education from Renee Speight, teaching assistant professor of special education. The presentation took place at Foster’s home in Trumann.
