Reaching for your dreams: the path of a non-traditional student at A-State

Kandice Fields took a non-traditional path to her college degree, graduating from Arkansas State University on Saturday more than 20 years after she graduated from high school.

JONESBORO — The path to higher education is not a linear path for everyone. Often there are starts and stops along the way. There are many factors that limit a student’s ability to attend school full-time, or even part-time.

More than two decades after her high school graduation, Kandice Fields of Deering, Mo., became a graduate of Arkansas State University on Saturday during the Summer Commencement ceremony at First National Bank Arena.