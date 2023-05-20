JONESBORO — A judge agreed Friday to allow the “real” First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro to intervene in a lawsuit over ownership of the historic church property at 801 S. Church St.
Special Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County heard several hours of testimony over litigation involving the church property in a small, but packed Craighead County courtroom.
The “real” First United Methodist Church is recognized by the Christian denomination’s state governing body, the Arkansas Conference.
The First United Methodist Church led by long-time pastor John Miles, which filed the initial petition for “quiet title” to the property on Dec. 19, has broken away from the worldwide denomination, but is seeking title to the real estate.
Daniel P. Dalton, who is representing the faction led by Miles, said the church with the same name should not be allowed to intervene, arguing they lost internal church elections on two separate occasions. He also said the Arkansas Conference is representing those members’ rights.
The first election was in July 2022, when 69 percent of 1,356 members who voted favored disaffiliation.
Under church law, disaffiliation agreements must then be approved by a majority vote of delegates statewide who attend the Annual Conference. At a special Annual Conference meeting in November, the disaffiliation agreement was rejected.
In a meeting Dec. 15, the vote was 629-9 against remaining affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Bill Bristow, a local attorney and long-time member of First United Methodist Church, testified that the church leadership violated the established process for leaving the worldwide United Methodist Church.
Bristow said that meeting had not been authorized by the Arkansas Conference and members who wanted to maintain membership in the United Methodist Church didn’t attend. Bristow, a member of the Stay UMC movement, said he was surprised that even nine people in the crowd at that meeting voted in the affirmative.
He also noted that the 629 votes in December was less than half the total number of people who voted in July during an authorized meeting conducted by the state’s bishop.
The Arkansas Conference has filed a counter complaint against that entity, which now calls itself First Church or First Methodist Church.
The Arkansas Conference contends that the property is held in trust for the benefit of the United Methodist Church under church law. The conference also filed an “unlawful detainer” action against the break-away church, asking the court to give possession of the property to the conference.
Daniel P. Dalton, who is representing the faction led by Miles, said unlawful detainer laws are designed for landlord-tenant issues. However, Audra Hamilton, an attorney for the Arkansas Conference, said state law doesn’t limit its use just to landlord tenants, but to whomever has the right to possess the property.
Judy Simmons Henry, representing the “real” First United Methodist Church, members of the congregation that don’t want to leave the denomination, said her clients, 412 people, have been forced to worship at other venues “at odd times” in order to keep the peace.
At one point during that part of the hearing, Arnold suggested one solution that would make everyone unhappy.
“One remedy would be to say, all of you, both sides, get out until we get it tried in January, ” the judge said of the date for a jury trial in the original case. “That would be ridiculous, but it would seem to be fair. At least it wouldn’t seem to be unfair, picking one side over the other.”
Arnold said he would further study the unlawful detainer statute before issuing a ruling. In the meantime, the “real” First United Methodist Church will continue to worship at the First Presbyterian Church.
Arnold also quashed a set of 23 subpoenas issued to Arkansas banks, seeking banking information regarding 23 members or “donors” to the break-away congregation. Dalton called the subpoenas too intrusive and harassment.
But attorney John Baker argued he issued those subpoenas to banks, seeking 10 years of banking information in an effort to gain the church’s financial information.
He said he wanted signature cards for bank accounts linked to 801 S. Main St., the church’s mailing address.
Baker said he found multiple nonprofit and for profit corporations registered at that address, and the 23 people listed in the subpoenas were listed in one or more corporations registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State.
“I don’t use shell game lightly, but I have seen enough in my career, when you start seeing this many entities run by this many different people, all linked to some church, there’s something funky going on here.”
Baker didn’t say how many corporations he had found and only identified one of them out loud, and that was Breaking Bonds National, the church’s substance abuse ministry for men.
Another hearing in the church dispute is scheduled for June 7.
