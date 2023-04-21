JONESBORO — A group claiming to be the real First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is seeking to intervene in a church property lawsuit.
The latest move in the church conflict was filed Wednesday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The initial lawsuit was a quiet title action, filed in December, seeking a declaration that the local congregation that is seeking to disaffiliate with the worldwide United Methodist Church is the rightful owner of the Jonesboro congregation’s real estate. In other words, the congregation is asking the judge to declare who owns the real estate that is currently in the name of the First United Methodist Church.
However, the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the statewide governing body for the connectional church, claims it is the rightful owner, and has filed a counter complaint.
This latest action claims that the group that filed the original lawsuit is no longer the First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro because those members voted Dec. 15 to voluntarily leave the United Methodist Church denomination.
“However, rather than leaving the property of FUMC and beginning its new church in a new church location, with new church bank accounts and personal property, [that group] is meeting in FUMC’s church building and using FUMC’s personal property and funds for its own non-United Methodist purposes,” attorney Judy S. Henry of the Wright, Lindsey Jennings law firm of Little Rock wrote in a motion to intervene in the litigation.
Henry said in the motion a new Church Council was elected to lead First United Methodist Church and former church leaders who followed former Senior Pastor John Miles in leaving the denomination were removed from the roster.
As a worldwide church, the United Methodist Church is governed by The Book of Discipline of the United Methodist Church.
“Unlike members of a non-denominational church, which may be subject to the whims of local leaders, church members (laity and clergy alike) agreeing to be part of a denominational or connectional church understand and agree that their actions are subject to review by certain overseeing bodies beyond the local body as outlined in that denomination’s controlling laws, and as it relates to FUMC, that controlling law is The Book of Discipline,” Henry wrote in the intervention complaint.
In recent years, doctrinal disputes regarding human sexuality have arisen within the denomination, and the worldwide church adopted procedures to allow congregations to leave.
That’s what the majority of the members of First United Methodist Church had sought to do in August. A disaffiliation agreement in which the Jonesboro congregation would receive ownership of the property in exchange for payments to the worldwide church and assumption of debt was rejected by a majority of statewide clergy and lay members during a special meeting.
Testimony during one hearing in the case indicated the church property is insured for $25 million.
The Book of Discipline also contains provisions for appeals, but members of the Jonesboro group voted to form a new organization and seek quiet title, instead, according to the intervention complaint.
A trial over the various issues raised over the property dispute and who is really First United Methodist Church is scheduled to begin Jan. 29, 2024.
Retired Judge Gary Arnold of Saline County was assigned to hear the case after all 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District recused, citing conflicts.
Similar litigation between the Arkansas Conference and members of First United Methodist Church of Searcy is playing out in White County Circuit Court.
