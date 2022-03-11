JONESBORO — In the the wake of the pandemic, schools find themselves in yet another struggle as gas prices spike across the nation, causing even more issues for local schools.
As of March 11, the statewide gas price average in Arkansas was $3.91 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel and $4.82 per gallon of diesel fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch at gasprices.aaa.com.
Unfortunately for the local schools, which use mostly diesel fuel to run their buses, diesel is at an all-time high for both Arkansas and national averages with diesel fuel at $5.13 per gallon nationally as of March 11.
In Jonesboro, diesel was averaging $4.96 per gallon on Friday, which is 97 cents more compared to last Friday and $2.05 more per gallon compared to March 11 of last year.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Karen Curtner said on Thursday that the school is battling fuel prices the same as everyone else.
“We didn’t budget for this,” Curtner said, “First, Covid affected our trips and now the gas prices have put limitations on field trips, as well.”
She said that the school has had to start cutting back on unnecessary field trips but assures that buses will run as usual for the school’s regular bus routes.
“Diesel is really going up,” she stated, “All of our buses are diesel.”
Curtner noted that though the school does receive a government cut rate, it has jumped 67 cents per gallon over the past few weeks through Mid-South Sales who delivers their gas.
“A year ago we were paying, $1.60 per gallon, then it went up to $2.50 and today $3.17,” she said.
“We shouldn’t have any significant changes this school year because it is already almost over,” Curtner said, “but for next school year we will have to adjust the budget to compensate and will have to make cuts to other areas and programs.”
Brookland School District Superintendent Gorge Kennedy said on Thursday that according to Patrick Matthews, Brookland School District transportation director, they do not have any fuel contracts.
“Whenever we need diesel,” Kennedy said, “I send a bid out to three or four companies and the lowest rate will bring us a tanker load as soon as possible.”
“Our last delivery was Feb. 10 and it was $2.96 per gallon, the load before that was Oct. 29 and it was $2.62 per gallon. We won’t need another load until May potentially,” he said, noting that he hoped that it could be pushed into the summer.
“We’re looking at easily over $30,000 if the fuel price continues to rise,” he said. “The last two loads were $22,000 and $19,000 respectively. We still pay taxes on the fuel, as well. The only “major” discount comes from bulk purchase.”
Kennedy said that the school doesn’t have the option to consolidate routes “or do anything really, the only thing that might happen is cutting back on larger purchases that I intend to make over the summer.”
